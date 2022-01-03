Willow Smith thinks societal attitudes are too restrictive.

The 21-year-old star - who is the daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith - believes that differences of opinion and a little bit of conflict can actually be a good thing.

She reflected: "When that happens it’s exciting for me - when different perspectives start to come out and clash a little bit. So much of the time we just agree: ‘Go girl! 100 per cent! Mmhmm!’ So I like when that happens. That’s how you grow.

"If you’re always agreeing, you’re not creating a new idea."

Willow believes everything in society now sits "in its little box".

Speaking to The Independent, she explained: "Humans get so much comfort from all the structures we’ve created for ourselves. Everything is in its little box."

Meanwhile, Willow previously claimed that her parents have given her "something spiritual that only certain people can grasp".

She explained that their relationship is about much more than fame and success.

Willow said: "They always give back what people give to them. And sometimes they keep giving and giving and giving.

"And some people don’t feel like they need to give anything back because it’s like, ‘Oh, if you’re famous, you can just keep giving, and it doesn’t matter.’ It’s not just about money. It’s not just about giving people gifts or whatever.

"What my parents have given to me is not anything that has to do with money or success or anything that society says people should be focusing on - it’s something spiritual that only certain people can grasp and accept. And that’s how I act and move in the world today."