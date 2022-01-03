Julianne Hough has "a bunch" of goals for 2022.

The 33-year-old TV star admits to being very goal-orientated, explaining that she already has a series of short, medium and long-term ambitions.

Asked about her goals for the new year, she shared: "Oh my goodness. I have a bunch. I usually set goals two or three weeks in advance. I have one-year goals. I have like six-month goals. I have three-year goals and five-year goals.

"I've done a lot of work over the last three or four years on developing my companies. Whether it's Fresh Vine or Kinrgy or Canary House Productions, I've been in development mode and haven't really been in artist/performer mode."

Julianne explained that, over the next 12 months, her attention is focus on her performance-related projects.

The 'America's Got Talent' star explained to E! News: "For this next year, I've got a few projects that I'm working on that are hopefully going to be more about performing and sharing.

"These projects are more in the acting, singing, dancing vein, so I'm really excited about that. It's been a few years since I've sort of taken that role on. It's where my heart is, my own self expression.

"I'm really missing that self-expression. So, that's a big goal of mine for this next year to just do a little bit more that."

Julianne has also stressed the importance of setting realistic ambitions.

She said: "I think it's about finding goals that are attainable. I think sometimes we go so far, like 'I'm gonna lose 50 pounds in two months.' And that's just not possible. It's easier to reach your goals when you try to do it in a sustainable way.

"Creating goals that are achievable is the way to go because you can really celebrate your victories daily versus something that feels like it's impossible to reach."