'Live with Kelly and Ryan' is being filmed remotely due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest opened Monday's (03.01.22) episode by explaining why the show has returned to remote filming.

Kelly, 51, told the viewers: "Good morning, everyone! Don't adjust your dials. We're coming to you from the studio, which we made to look like two separate bedrooms. It is January 3, 2022!"

Ryan then joked that they appear to have gone back in time, given they're once again recording the show from home.

Her co-host asked: "Are you sure? It seems like January 3, 2021."

Kelly subsequently spoke about the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

She said: "I don't think there's a person in America right now, and probably Canada, who doesn't know somebody who has COVID right now — this new variant of the coronavirus or has had it recently or is about to get it.

"So out of an abundance of caution right now, we are back home."

Ryan, 47, previously spoke to US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden about the COVID-19 crisis.

The President expressed confidence that the country would recover from the pandemic.

He said: "I’m more optimistic about America’s chances than I’ve ever been. And I’ve been around this for a while.

"There’s never been a single thing that America has been unable able to overcome, no matter how drastic it’s been, when we have all worked together. And I'm absolutely positive we’re going to come back even stronger than we were before."

The First Lady also encouraged Americans to get the COVID vaccine.

She said: "It doesn’t hurt and I didn't have any after affects. Everybody has to take it, so that we all can be safe."