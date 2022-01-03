Whoopi Goldberg has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 66-year-old actress - who has already received her booster jab - is experiencing "very, very mild" symptoms of the virus after recently testing positive.

The news has been confirmed by her 'View' co-host Joy Behar, who filmed Monday's (03.01.22) episode of the show remotely amid rising COVID case numbers.

Joy, 70 - who was joined on the show by Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and guest host Ana Navarro - said: "They say there's no place like home for the holidays and that's exactly where we are this year.

"Happy New Year from all of our living rooms. As you can see we're back in boxes and doing the show remotely - hopefully for just a week, I'm praying that it's just a week but you never know because this Omicron thing is all over the place.

"Why am I here instead of Whoopi? Well, Whoopi, unfortunately, tested positive over the break but she'll be back probably next week. Since she's vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms have been very, very, mild. But we're being super cautious here at 'The View'."

Sunny, 53, and her mom also tested positive for COVID over Christmas, and she admitted that it was a difficult time for her family.

Sunny - who kept in touch with her family via FaceTime over the holiday season - added: "I'm so thankful that I was vaccinated and boosted because I only had cold-like symptoms, but I didn't feel great honestly and it just goes to show you that the vaccine and the boosters do work and it makes sure that you're not hospitalised for something like this and it makes sure that you don't die from something like this."