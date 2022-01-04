'Morbius' has been pushed back by three months.

The Sony Pictures movie - which will feature Jared Leto as the titular Spider-Man villain - is now expected to drop on April 1, 2022.

The Marvel motion picture was first due to be released on July 10, 2020, and then July 31, 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic put paid to that and it was then delayed until March 19, 2021, before being delayed further and handed an October 8, 2021, release date.

But in January last year, Sony Pictures confirmed a number of changes to its release slate, including pushing 'Morbius' back from October to January 21, 2022.

It was later moved to a week further, on January 28th.

However, that date has also been vacated by the hotly-anticipated motion picture, which will now do battle with 'Easter Sunday' - a comedy movie starring Tiffany Haddish and Jimmy O. Yang - and Chris Pine's thriller 'The Contractor', on April 1st.

In November, Leto admitted he is having the best time of his career.

The 'House of Gucci' star said: "I don't think it gets any better than this. Every day I am filled with gratitude, honestly, it's a dream.

"I've worked long and hard and to have these opportunities is very special."

After playing The Joker in the 2016 DC Extended Universe (DCEU) movie 'Suicide Squad', Leto commented on the prospect of being one of the first actors to appear in Marvel and DC projects.

He shared: "I don't know but I'll take it."