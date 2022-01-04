Jessie J believes she contracted COVID-19 at her last concert in Los Angeles.

The ‘Price Tag’ hitmaker tested positive for coronavirus after hitting the stage on December 15 at the Hotel Cafe in the City of Angels.

The 33-year-old singer - whose real name is Jessica Cornish - wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos from the gig: "I got covid at this show BUT The audience could clap in time.”

The ‘Bang Bang’ songstress then quipped: “Balance.”

This comes after the ‘Domino’ singer shared the heartbreaking news with fans that she had suffered a miscarriage in November after opting to “have a baby on [her] own” but at her third scan was informed "there was no longer a heartbeat."

The ‘Voice Kids’ coach wrote an emotional post on Instagram: “[broken heart emoji] Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying 'seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant.' By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down…," the musician captioned a photo of her holding up a positive pregnancy test. "After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat [broken heart emoji].”

She admitted to feeling as if she had “no control” over her emotions but wanted to return to the stage that evening as it will “help” her.

She continued: "This morning. I feel like I have no control of my emotions. I may regret posting this. I may not. I actually don't know. What I do know is that I want to sing tonight. Not because I'm avoiding the grief or the process, but because I know singing tonight will help me.

"I have done 2 shows in 2 years and my soul needs it. Even more today. I know some people will be thinking she should just cancel it. But in this moment I have clarity on one thing. I started singing when I was young for joy, to fill my soul and self love therapy, that hasn't ever changed and I have to process this my way."

The ‘Who You Are’ singer admitted to wanting to be “honest and true” about her feelings.

She went on: "I want to be honest and true and not hide what I'm feeling. I deserve that. I want to be as myself as I can be in this moment. Not just for the audience but for myself and my little baby that did its best. I know myself and I know I would talk about it on stage because that's who I am. So instead of a tearful emotional speech trying to explain my energy. This feels safer."