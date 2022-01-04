Donald Trump Jr. is engaged to former 'Fox News' presenter Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Former US President Donald Trump's eldest child reportedly popped the question on New Year’s Eve 2020, and the couple managed to keep it a secret, until now.

The 44-year-old businessman and the 52-year-old presenter - who served as an advisor to Trump during his time in office at The White House - were first reported to be an item back in 2018, after Trump Jr. divorced Vanessa Trump.

An insider has claimed the pair kept their engagement "private for the past year as they settled into life in Florida after moving from New York."

A source told the DailyMail.com: "They’ve kept it private for the past year as they settled into life in Florida after moving from New York.

"It’s been an open secret for the past 12 months with everyone Kim runs into admiring her almost eight-carat diamond engagement ring."

Trump Jr. has five children with his ex-wife Vanessa, while Kimberly has a son named Ronan Anthony with her ex-husband Eric Villency, the CEO of an interior and design firm.

The source added: "Both are focused on their children – they have six between them – and their work."

Kimberly hinted at her engagement ring in an Instagram post on New Year's Eve (31.12.21) to mark her partner's birthday.

She gushed that the political activist is "the love of my life" and she is looking forward to spending "the rest of our lives together".

Alongside a series of pictures of the pair, including one of them posing in front of a Christmas tree with her ring on display, Kimberly wrote: "Tonight was extra special celebrating @donaldjtrumpjr’s birthday. Don, you are strong, smart, courageous, funny and the love of my life. I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together. Love you."