Ben Affleck's daughters were too stunned to speak when they met Taylor Swift.

The ‘Tender Bar’ actor admitted Violet, 16, and 12-year-old Seraphina - who he has with ex-wife Jennifer Garner - "clammed up" when they came face-to-face with the 'All Too Well' hitmaker and he had to convince the pop star they really were fans of hers.

Discussing how their kids react to meeting other celebrities, Ben said on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' on Monday (03.01.22): “They clam up! I took my daughters to meet Taylor Swift and I was like, ‘We came all the way here, it’s Taylor Swift, say something!’”

He said he told Taylor: “I’m telling you they’re fans."

Kelly laughed: "You look like a liar.”

The ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ star admitted to being a fan of the 32-year-old singer-songwriter despite not being able to name her sons during a game on ‘the Ellen DeGeneres Show’ in 2017.

He said at the time: “Come on! She’s amazing. I love Taylor Swift. I’m blanking,” before he said he’d been to her concerts and labelling her a “great role model”.

Ben - who also has nine-year-old Samuel with Jennifer - previously admitted his kids make his life better.

The ‘Gone Girl’ star said last month: “My life is better and I am happier the more I am around my kids. We all want to pass on the best of ourselves to our children. I don’t care who you are, I’m quite sure you feel at some point in your life you’ve taken missteps, nobody wants to transfer that to our children and that is a real task that everybody faces, whatever those issues are.”