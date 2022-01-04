Three members of BTS are recovering from coronavirus.

It was revealed over the Christmas period that Suga, Jin and JM had all tested positive for COVID-19 but in a new update, their management have confirmed none of them were seriously ill and they are all well on the road to full health again after ending their period of self-isolation.

Big Hit Music said in a statement: “We would like to inform you that BTS member SUGA has made a full recovery from COVID-19 and his quarantine has concluded as of today at noon, January 3.

“SUGA did not exhibit any particular symptoms during his quarantine and is currently recuperating while resting at home.

“We would like to thank all fans who have shown concerns for the artist’s health as well as those in the medical field who are doing their best to overcome COVID-19.”

In a follow-up statement, the label provided an update about Jin and Rim, saying: “Neither member exhibited any particular symptoms during their quarantine.

"Jin had a slight fever when he first began treatment at home but has since made a full recovery.”

It was revealed on Christmas Eve (24.12.21) that Suga had tested positive for the virus upon returning to South Korea from the US.

Big Hit Music said at the time: "The star is currently administering self care at home per the guidelines of the healthcare authorities.

"The company places the artists' health as our top priority, and we will do everything we can to aid SUGA, in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the healthcare authorities."

Three days later, it was confirmed RM and Jin had also tested positive.

A statement announced: "After returning on Friday the 17th from the United States following his personal schedule as part of his official vacation period, RM immediately underwent PCR testing, was found negative and entered into self-quarantine in his home as mandated by COVID-19 control procedures.

"However, he underwent PCR testing [Saturday] before his scheduled release from quarantine and was found to be positive for COVID-19.

"Jin returned to Korea on Monday, December 6 and underwent PCR testing immediately after his return and again before his release from self-quarantine, and was found negative on both occasions.

"However, feeling flu-like symptoms [Saturday] afternoon he underwent PCR testing and was found positive for COVID-19 late this evening."

The company noted neither RM nor Jin had "had any contact" with the rest of the group after their return to Korea.