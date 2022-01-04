Samsung's new 2022 Smart TVs will come with built-in gaming streaming software.

The South Korean tech giant announced the Gaming Hub will be included in their televisions during CES 2022, and teased that the feature “will empower players to discover and jump into the games they love faster through game streaming services.”

Samsung has already joined forces with Google Stadia, Utomik, and Nvidia’s GeForce Now.

Just by connecting a wireless controller, the user will “have access to an extensive library of games”.

However, they will seemingly need to have a subscription to the streaming services.

The new TVs also boast Micro LED screens, an “evolution” of the brand's QLED panels.

Meanwhile, it was previously claimed Samsung is working on QD-OLED television sets.

The company was said to have entered the prototype stage for the hybrid devices last year, which combine quantum dot filter technology - which boosts colour and contrast in the company's QLED collection - with organic LED panels used in OLED TVs.

Prototype models of TVs and monitors are being produced at Samsung Display, and mass production was expected to start later in 2021 once manufacturers approve of the those prototypes.

Although Samsung Electronics are - as expected - the primary maker being targeted, the report claimed "Sony and Chinese set makers" are also potential customers.