Ryan Gosling looks for roles that “challenge” him now he has made it in Hollywood.

The ‘La La Land’ star used to feel his “job was just to get work” that would cover his rent, bills and health costs but now that he has established himself as a big name in the industry, the ‘Blue Valentine’ actor feels he can be more selective.

He told Britain's GQ magazine: “I felt my job was just to get work. I was trying to pay my rent and maybe get some health insurance,” however his new goal slowly became “just to take on roles that would challenge me.”

The former child star - who appeared on the 90s television series ‘Goosebumps’ and ‘the Mickey Mouse Club’ - mused that after some of his 00s roles, such as 2007’s ‘Lars and The Real Girl’ he felt he wanted to consider the wider audience, not only himself, “an audience of one”.

He said: “That got boring, because it was for an audience of one.”

The 41-year-old star has got behind the wheel in a number of movies, including 2012’s ‘The Place Beyond The Pines’ and 2011’s ‘Drive’ - shared why he thinks vehicles “make such great characters in films.”

He said: “I understand that not everyone connects with motorcycles but I imagine most people have had some emotional connection to a car at some point. Cars can become real characters in our lives. So it makes sense to me that they make such great characters in films.

“They can be heroes, you know, such as [Steve] McQueen’s ‘Fastback’ in 'Bullitt' or the DeLorean in 'Back To The Future', or villains, such as the semitruck in 'Duel'.”

Ryan is due to play a stuntman again in a new David Leitch film as he believes that action movies “are a big part of why I fell in love with movies”.

The former ‘Young Hercules’ star said: 'Action films are a big part why I fell in love with movies. And I think when I learned that a lot of the time it wasn’t the actors doing the stuff I was most excited by, I was very intrigued by who those people were.’

The ‘Half Nelson’ actor also believes that stunt men who bring to life “some of our favourite and most iconic movie moments” need more “credit”.