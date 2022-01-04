Sir Ian Livingstone has received his knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II.

The 72-year-old co-founder of games company Games Workshop has been knighted by the British monarch for his contributions to video games.

In a statement, Livingstone said: “Simply put, it is a huge honour for me and fantastic recognition for the UK games industry and the brilliant people who work in it. The industry has come a long way since I founded my first start-up, and I believe more than ever in Games and Gameplay as a global force for good.”

As well as being the author of the role-playing gamebooks in the 'Fighting Fantasy' series, Livingstone is the co-founder of Hiro Capital, a firm that invests in Videogames, Esports, Streaming and Digital Sports.

Luke Alvarez and Cherry Freeman, co-founders of Hiro Capital, said in their own statement: "With five unicorn scale games start-ups under his questing belt, Hiro Capital is proud to celebrate Sir Ian’s knighthood. His bravery, chivalry, courtliness and hermetical talents make him one of the most powerful paladins in video games. We are proud to have Sir Ian co-leading the Hiro Capital guild of mages and sell-swords as we ride forward into the Metaverse of 2022.”

Before Games Workshop took off, in the mid-1980s, Livingstone did design work for video game publisher Domark.

Livingstone secured Workshop's major franchises, including 'Tomb Raider' and 'Hitman'.

When Japanese video gaming firm Square Enix completed a buyout of Eidos Interactive, Livingstone was promoted to Life President of Eidos, but he resigned from the role in 2013.

More recently, Livingstone opened the Livingstone Academy in September to nurture future generations of digital creators.