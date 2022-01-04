PewDiePie is taking his annual hiatus from YouTube.

The 32-year-old gaming fanatic - whose real name is Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg - found fame on the video-sharing platform with clips of him playing titles such as 'Minecraft' having amassed billions of views.

And for the past few years, he has taken a month off in January from posting content on the platform, and this year is no different.

He told those watching his recent livestream: "It'd be nice to just take some time off."

In 2019, PewDiePie said he was taking some time out as he was "very tired".

On his decision to step back from his PewsNews channel - which has 111 million subscribers - he said in a statement: "I am taking a break from YouTube next year. I wanted to say it in advance because I made up my mind.

"I'm tired. I'm feeling very tired.

"I don't know if you can tell.

"Just so you know, early next year I'll be a way for a little while. "I'll explain that later but I wanted to give a heads up."

The Swedish YouTuber hinted in August that year that he was contemplating some time off.

He said: "I do think it would be good for me to take a break at some point. It would be nice to not have YouTube in my brain for the first time in 10 years."

PewDiePie also married his long-term girlfriend then.

Felix tied the knot with Marzia Bisognin, who he first started dating in 2011.

He gushed that he is "the happiest [he] can be" now that he's married to his "amazing" partner.

Pewdiepie wrote on Twitter: "We are married!!! I'm the happiest I can be...I'm so lucky to share my life with this amazing woman. (sic)"