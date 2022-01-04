Keanu Reeves is in talks to star in ‘The Devil in the White City’ on Hulu.

The 'Matrix Resurrection' actor is said to be holding discussions over a major role in the series, which is being produced by Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio.

According to Deadline, Keanu is being lined up to join the project, which is based on Erik Larson’s 2003 book of the same name, and would mark the ‘John Wick’ star’s first turn at television in the US.

The plot follows on the true story of architect Daniel H. Burnham and serial killer Henry Holmes - who become intertwined at the Chicago World’s Fair in 1893 after Henry constructs his ‘Murder Castle’ - a place to lure, torture and kill young women - on the fair’s grounds.

This development is the latest step in the process, which began in 2010 when Leo bought the rights to the novel.

It was originally intended to be a movie adaptation at Paramount with Scorsese as the director.

In 2019, the streaming giant announced it was making it into a series with the two Hollywood heavyweights acting as executive producers alongside Rick Yorn, Sam Shaw, Jennifer Davisson and Stacey Sher.

Todd Field is being tipped to direct two episodes while Paramount TV Studios, ABC Signature and Appian Way are producing.

In 2021, Stacey Sher - whose previous credits include ‘Reality Bites’, ‘Erin Brockovich’, and ‘Django Unchained’ - revealed 'Castle Rock' creator Sam Shaw was also involved with the project.

This latest move for Keanu comes after the release of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ at the tail end of 2021, which marked the fourth instalment in the big screen sci-fi series.

Other upcoming projects for the 57-year-old actor include ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ and a voice over role in ‘DC League of Super-Pets’.

This comes after reports the 'Bill and Ted Face the Music' star donated 70 per cent of his salary from the first 'The Matrix' film to leukaemia research after his sister Kim dealt with the disease for a decade.