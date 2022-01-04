Sara Bareilles is feeling "more like [herself]" after turning to medication to treat her mental health issues.

The 42-year-old singer admitted 2021 had been a "very low year" for her and she is "grateful" to have sought help and is slowly starting to feel better again.

Sharing photos of a New Year's vacation to Finland with her boyfriend Joe Tippett and a group of friends she reflected on Instagram: "I went to the coldest place with the warmest people. The Northern Lights graced our final night and we chased them on snowmobiles and yelped with delight as they rippled upwards and across the universe that once again reminded me to sit back and watch the magic unfold. I am grateful for these kind hearts- (@joetipps, @mona_tavakoli, #mariekeochtman, @annabaryshnikov, @teddybergman.

"I’m grateful for quiet snow blankets, chilly winter walks, 3am soup sessions, cold plunges, and feeling seen and loved by my Bub.

"It has been a very low year for me with regard to my mental health, and I am also grateful that part of the reason I can touch my joy again is I finally got the help of some medication.

"It’s been a journey to try and pull up, and I found this year I needed more help. It is helping. I am relieved and feel more like myself- and I will find my way again and now it feels possible."

The 'Love Song' hitmaker urged fans who are "struggling" that things can change if they are willing to get help.

She concluded her post: "If you’re struggling- I see you, and I hope you remember you’re not stuck as long as you’re willing to change the view. Begin Again. #happynewyear (sic)"