Josh Homme has been ordered to stay away from his ex-wife's boyfriend after allegedly threatening to kill him.

The Queens of the Stone Age frontman is said to have started making threats towards Gunner Foxx when he began dating Brody Dalle in 2020 but things came to a head last month on Christmas Eve (24.12.21), when the 'Lost Art of Keeping a Secret' hitmaker allegedly confronted him at a shopping mall in Thousand Oaks, California.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Gunner was doing Christmas shopping when Josh approached him inside an Apple Store and seemingly challenged him to a fight.

He alleged the rocker said: "I'm going to kill you, you f****** p****."

After leaving the store, Gunner alleged the 48-year-old star approached him again, berating him and threatening to throw him over the second-floor balcony. He claimed at one point, Josh grabbed his arm, dug his fingernails in his hand and tried to pull him over the barrier, leaving him in fear for his life.

Gunner called police but they didn't arrive until the singer had left the mall.

He also claimed that he thinks Josh broke into the home he shares with Brody and their respective children and even slashed his tyres.

A judge has granted a temporary restraining order that requires Josh to stay at least 50 yards away from Gunner and his two daughters.

Last year, Josh's 15-year-old daughter Camille secured a temporary restraining order against him, while the Distillers singer had also previously applied for temporary restraining orders for their two sons, Orrin, 10, and five-year-old Wolf, claiming they were scared to see him and had been "abused physically and emotionally" by their dad but the request was denied.

And in December, Brody was fined $1,000 and sentenced to 60 hours of community service for contempt of court after being convicted for "willfully" refusing to hand Wolf over to Josh as agreed.

She was acquitted over the same offence in relation to Orrin, while Camille was not included in the charges.