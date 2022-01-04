Lamar Odom hopes to "reconnect" with Khloé Kardashian.

The 42-year-old former sports star- who was married to reality star Khloé from 2009 until 2016 - has said his ex-wife "deserves the world" and he hopes they can rekindle their friendship.

Responding to a Facebook post about Tristan Thompson's recent paternity test, Lamar wrote: "I truly wish nothing but the best for [Khloé] and I'm hoping we can reconnect and talk one day as friends. she is a good person and deserves the world."

His message comes as Khloe's ex Tristan, 30, issued an apology after the test confirmed he had fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.

Tristan wrote on his Instagram Stories: "Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.

"I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.

“Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. (sic)"

He insisted he has the "utmost respect and love" for Khloe, and said he is "incredibly sorry".

He added: "My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

Tristan's paternity test results come after Maralee filed a lawsuit against him for child support, claiming he was her son's dad, following the little one's birth on December 1st.

But she said: "I did not file any request for child support before our child was born."

Tristan also has a son Prince, five, with his ex Jordan Craig.