Ryan Gosling says seeing his daughters grow up has made him more conscious of time passing.

The 41-year-old actor - who has Esmerelda, seven, and Amada, five, with long-term partner Eve Mendes - is aware of how "fast" his children are growing up, and he finds himself thinking a lot about the future/

He said: "Time, in general, is something I think about a lot now. My kids are growing up so fast I need to keep an eye on the clock in a way I never used to."

When asked if the pandemic had played a part in his new outlook on time, the 'La La Land' star admitted that he was unsure, but noted the global health crisis came along at a particularly "difficult" time for his daughters given their ages.

He told GQ magazine: “You know, I’m not sure. I feel like I need more time [laughs] to process it. But we have two kids, so we spend a lot of our time trying to keep them entertained.

"Our kids were at a difficult age not to be able to see other kids and interact with people, even though Eva and I did our best."

The Golden Globe winner also revealed that his children are "finally" grasping what he does for a living, joking they now think think his name is 'The Gray Man', in reference to the title role he plays in the upcoming Netflix movie.

He added: "Yeah. I think they finally figured it out… that my name is actually ‘The Gray Man’ and I’m an assassin for the CIA."

Meanwhile, the 'Notebook' star has admitted his children found it difficult being separated from kids their own age.

He previously said: "Our kids are young, so it was a tough time for them to be separated from other kids and not being able to see family and whatnot.

"So, we did our best to entertain them. I think Eva and I did more acting in quarantine than we have in our whole careers."

Elsewhere, the 'First Man' star - who is a brand ambassador for luxury Swiss watchmakers Tag Heuer - revealed his first Father's Day present from his first-born was a watch.

He said: "For my first Father's Day, Eva gave me a watch.

"The brand doesn't matter. [Laughs] The symbol was what mattered. It meant, you're on the clock now."