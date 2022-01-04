Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore "invest so much" in each other.

The 44-year-old actor stars alongside Mandy, 37, in the NBC drama series 'This Is Us', and Milo admits that their relationship is as strong off-screen as it is on the show.

He shared: "I remember saying to her that I'm not going to be happy unless you're happy. That's been the consistent thread for Mandy and I, we both just invest so much. We communicate so much."

Milo plays Mandy's on-screen husband in the TV show, and the actor admits to being a huge fan of his co-star.

He told E! News: "I just think the world of her. She's wonderful."

Milo considers Mandy to be "incredibly, naturally talented". But he's also praised her off-screen work ethic.

He said: "She's very connected to what she does. She works incredibly hard."

Meanwhile, Mandy previously admitted that her experience of motherhood has been "challenging and rewarding".

The actress gave birth to a baby boy called Gus in February, and Mandy admits that motherhood has changed her outlook on life.

Mandy - who is married to Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith - previously explained: "Being a mom has certainly made me aware of how challenging and rewarding motherhood is."

Mandy also hailed the support network that surrounds her.

She confessed that lots of first-time mothers aren't as fortunate as she has been since giving birth.

The actress explained: "It truly takes a village. I'm very conscious of how fortunate we are to not have had to struggle to meet Gus' basic human needs.

"There are so many women, moms and their children, who don't have that ability and have to overcome challenges I can't even imagine."