Queen Elizabeth is mourning the deaths of two ladies-in-waiting just weeks apart.

Lady Farnham - who served as the Queen's lady of the bedchamber for 34 years - died at age 90 on December 29, and her passing has left the Queen feeling "very sad".

A royal source told the Daily Telegraph newspaper: "Everyone loved Lady Farnham, she was always so good-humoured. She was also a very glamorous and attractive woman."

Lady Farnham rode alongside the Queen on the way to the Diamond Jubilee service in 2012, and she was considered to be a major figure in the royal household.

The insider added: "She was always very generous to new people joining the household."

Lady Farnham's death came just weeks after the Duchess of Grafton - another of the Queen's ladies-in-waiting - passed away on December 3.

The Duchess was the monarch's Mistress of the Robes from 1967 until her death, at the age of 101.

The source reflected: "It has not been a good year for the Queen - losing her husband and then the Duchess of Grafton and now Lady Farnham.

"They were dear friends who supported the Queen on official duties. Unfortunately, a sad consequence of living a long life is that you have to say goodbye to a lot of people you care about."

The Queen actually spoke about personal heartbreak during her Christmas speech.

The 95-year-old monarch - whose husband, Prince Philip, passed away in April, aged 99 - said in her TV message: "Of course for many, this time of year will be tinged with sadness - some mourning the loss of those dear to them and others missing friends and family members distanced for safety, when all they really want for Christmas is a simple hug or a squeeze of the hand.

"If you are among them, you are not alone, and let me assure you of my thoughts and prayers."