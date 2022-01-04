Maralee Nichols never had "any doubt" Tristan Thompson was the father of her child.

The 30-year-old basketball star recently confessed to fathering a child with Maralee after he underwent a paternity test, and the fitness model insists she never had any doubt about the outcome.

Harvey Englander, Maralee's lawyer, told DailyMail.com: "There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichols' baby.

"Tristan made numerous false and defamatory statements and declarations about Maralee over the past few months, and she is taking his contrite statement today in the context of all of those statements."

The NBA star - who also has a three-year-old daughter with Khloe Kardashian and a five-year-old son with Jordan Craig - previously took to social media to reveal the outcome of his paternity test.

Tristan said on Instagram: "Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.

"I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately. (sic)"

Tristan also stressed his "love" for Khloe, after he split from the TV star last year.

He said: "My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

Prior to his statement on Instagram, Maralee filed a lawsuit against Tristan for child support, claiming he was the father of her child.

The personal trainer - who gave birth on December 1 - said: "I did not file any request for child support before our child was born."