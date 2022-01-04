Cardi B thinks homophobic people are "just ugly".

The chart-topping rapper - who is married to Migos star Offset - has taken to Twitter to hit out at homophobes and to voice her support for the gay community.

Cardi, 29 - who has Kulture, three, and a son who was born on September 4 - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Every bad b**** have a gay best friend or gay best friend cousin ……If you homophobic you just ugly. (sic)"

Cardi has previously taken to social media to hit back at accusations of homophobia and transphobia, after she came under fire from a Twitter follower.

The 'WAP' hitmaker wrote: "How the f*** am i homophobic or transphobic?have you been to a carribean island where you really see homophobia! Have you dealt with a parent that can’t accept you for your sexuality?i said some ignorant things b4 that apologized for & educated myself on it don’t mean I’m homo (sic)"

Cardi subsequently explained that she's had family members who have struggled with their sexuality.

She said on Twitter: "I don’t support the LGBT community because I have “gay fans” I support because of the confused feelings I had growing up on is it normal to like girls? I support because I know how hard it was for my gay cousin to come out to his very strict Dominican family

"I support because I know the pain my cousin from my mom side which is a Tran “ have a f***** up relationship with her dad for years ! I support because I seen the transitions & the feelings my glam team having during their time with they body transition & my sister ..

"Coming out to my mom & dad religious people as gay so before ya make it cool to call me homophobic & transphobic learn what those words mean and research my encouragement to the LGBT community b4 ya mother******* even knew who was CardiN (sic)"