Hannah Spearritt plans to become a wellness guru.

The 40-year-old star - who shot to fame as part of S Club 7 - has revealed via social media that she's becoming a wellness guru after studying for her new job.

Hannah explained on Instagram: "I will be offering a combination of creative projects as well as Holistic Nutrition and Lifestyle coaching (once I've finished my studies and graduated in March!) All my work is inspired with the elements and the seasons, and how we can integrate more into nature. ⁠

"Studying and developing my plans whilst bringing up my two little girls hasn't been easy but now I'm coming to the end of my studies and our final project, it really feels like 2022 is going to be a big year for me in many ways. ⁠

"Hope you can join for the journey and maybe we could even meet if you are after support with your nutrition and wellness. (sic)"

Hannah starred in S Club alongside Rachel Stevens, Jo O'Meara, Paul Cattemole, Jon Lee, Tina Barrett and Bradley McIntosh.

The pop group enjoyed impressive success over a number of years, and Hannah previously revealed just how much she earned from her time in the band.

She explained: "I got about £600,000 from S Club 7 over four years.

"It was a lot of money, I didn’t really realise … I used it to buy my first ever house with Paul … I didn’t realise how lucky I was then to be able to buy the house outright. I really appreciate it now."

Hannah admitted she's become more cautious with her spending over recent years.

She said: "I used to spend a lot. I appreciate money now and I look after it a lot better than I used to."