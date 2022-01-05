Lily Collins considers Ashley Park to be her "friendship soulmate".

The 32-year-old actress stars alongside Ashley, 30, in the Netflix series 'Emily in Paris', and Lily has revealed that they struck up an instant chemistry.

Lily explained: "It’s such an amazing experience to meet someone as an adult, when you’re an adult, and gravitate towards them so strongly, like a friendship soulmate. Ashley makes me not question and doubt who I am now."

Lily and Ashley first met during a table read for 'Emily in Paris', and they've already formed a strong bond.

The Hollywood star told the GLAMOUR UK January Digital Issue: "Ashley can lift you up in moments when you need it, and yet she can come right back down and be grounded in moments when you didn’t know you to be quiet and sit."

Last month, meanwhile, Lily confessed to feeling inspired by her 'Emily in Paris' character.

The actress plays Emily Cooper in the hit series, and she admitted to being inspired by her eye-catching sense of style.

She said: "I think Emily’s boldness of choice and not being afraid of mixing things has rubbed off on me."

Lily has always been passionate about fashion. However, starring in the show has made her more courageous than ever before.

The brunette beauty explained: "I always loved fashion growing up, so I’ve never been afraid of it, but I’ve just not always thought it would work on me. Throwing in those little influences here and there - Emily encourages me to do it more."

Lily also thinks she developed on a personal level amid the pandemic.

She said: "I definitely used the time to learn and grow and educate myself on lots of different things, specifically how can I be a better person? How can I understand myself more so I can be a more mindful, empathetic, and supportive partner, daughter, friend, colleague - all these things that make up who I am. How can I be kinder to me, to myself?"

