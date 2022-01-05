Lupita Nyong'o has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 38-year-old actress revealed she is now isolating but hopes to "be well" after getting "fully vaccinated" as she was forced to miss a promotional Zoom interview for her new spy action blockbuster 'The 355' - which also stars the likes of Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Diane Kruger and Bingbing Fan - after contracting the virus.

On Tuesday (04.01.21), she tweeted: "I too have tested positive for COVID-19.

"I'm fully vaccinated and taking care in isolating, so I trust I will be well."

The 'Black Panther' star also encouraged fans to wear face coverings and get their jabs to protect themselves and other people during the pandemic.

She added: "Please do all you can to keep yourself and others protected from serious illness. #StayMaskedAndVaxxed (sic)"

Lupita isn't the only star to test positive recently, as the likes of Seth Meyers and Whoopi Goldberg are both battling the coronavirus.

The 'Late Night with Seth Meyes' host revealed his show will be cancelled for the rest of the week before returning to the screens - with 48-year-old star appearing remotely - on Monday (10.01.22).

He tweeted: "The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!).

"We are canceling the rest of the shows this week, so tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!!"

Meanwhile, Whoopi, 66, is currently absent from 'The View' and is dealing with mild symptoms, while she was replaced on Monday (03.01.22) by co-host Joy Behar.

Joy revealed: "Why am I here instead of Whoopi? Well, Whoopi, unfortunately, tested positive over the break but she'll be back probably next week.

"Since she's vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms have been very, very, mild. But we're being super cautious here at The View."