Jason Derulo was spoken to by police after allegedly getting involved in a fight.

The 'Talk Dirty' hitmaker was reportedly involved in an altercation with two men at a nightclub in the 3700 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard in the early hours of Tuesday (04.01.22) morning.

Video footage obtained by TMZ at ARIA hotel showed Jason - wearing a mask and a red and black checked jacket - walking with a man who appeared to be his bodyguard when someone could be heard shouting: "Hey, Usher! F*** you, b****!!!"

In the clip, Jason appeared to rush at the man and then punch a second guy in the face, knocking him down to the ground before security intervened.

When cops arrived at the scene, the victims told them they did not want to press charges against the 32-year-old star, who was removed from the scene.

Jason was not cited or arrested, while the two men reportedly didn't need hospital treatment for their injuries, though there was blood from their facial injuries.

In September, Jason split from Jena Frumes, the mother of his seven-month-old son Jason, after dating for over a year.

He announced on Twitter at the time: “Jena and I have decided to part ways.

“She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be. Pls respect our privacy in this time. (sic)”

The news came just two months after Jason heaped praise on Jena in July, calling her an “incredible” mother.

He said at the time: "The biggest challenge definitely is the waking up. Sometimes I wake up with one eye and I'm like, I don't know how she's doing it. Jena's been a superhero in all of this, so I've been very, very lucky. She's really incredible with him, and she is definitely the ringleader in all of this. My hat goes out to her."