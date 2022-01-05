'Death Stranding Director’s Cut' is officially heading to PC in Spring 2022.

Hideo Kojima’s action game will come with Intel’s new Xe Super Sampling (XeSS) graphics technology, which "Takes your gaming experience to the next level with AI-enhanced upscaling that enables an increased output resolution while maintaining high image fidelity at maximum performance."

Neil Ralley, President of 505 Games said: “We’re delighted to announce our partnership with Intel for 'Death Stranding Director’s Cut; on PC. Death Stranding has been a hugely popular game with PC players and we’re excited to see how Intel’s new XeSS technology will enhance player experiences for 'Director’s Cut.'"

Kojima recently took to Twitter to reflect on the past year and how they managed to release 'Director's Cut' on PS5, despite the challenges they faced amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He wrote: “Although 2021 was still a very difficult year for us, we managed to deliver the release of 'Death Stranding Director’s Cut for PS5' safely even in this COVID situation while we were solemnly preparing and experimenting with new titles."

The developer also teased: “This year, I’m going to start a new work in earnest, and move to the next level of experimentation with a radical project. I’m also hoping to get the video team going. And I may start doing something like a radio project?”

Meanwhile, Kojima previously insisted he would start from scratch if he made 'Death Stranding 2'.

The gaming director revealed that he would be up for working with Norman Reedus - who plays the protagonist Sam Porter Bridges - again but admitted that if he were to make a sequel to the popular game he "would start from zero".