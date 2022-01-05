Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is to guest edit Country Life magazine.

The duchess will follow in the footsteps of her husband, Prince Charles - who has presided over the publication twice, for his 65th birthday in November 2013 and his 70th five years later - when she oversees the output of the magazine in July in honour of her 75th birthday.

The special edition issue will “reflect the Duchess’s love of horses and dogs”, revealing her “champions of the countryside, her most cherished view and favourite recipe”, but is also expected to spotlight "difficult issues" faced by female readers, such as domestic violence and loneliness.

A source told the Daily Telegraph newspaper: “She loves the country life, but it won’t be just horses and dogs and lovely countryside.

“There is that slightly confronting side of the difficult issues the countryside faces. She wants to have a bit more about the challenges facing people, particularly for women.”

Camilla's spokesperson added: “The edition will also focus on the work of the Duchess as patron of over 90 charities, from Barnardo’s to The Royal School of Needlework and The Royal Society of Literature."

Magazine bosses hailed the duchess' involvement a "great honour".

Editor Mark Hedges said: "It is a great honour that the Duchess of Cornwall has agreed to guest edit Country Life in July. Her Royal Highness is a passionate countrywoman and we are delighted that she follows her husband in presiding over this commemorative edition.”

Camilla's son, food writer Tom Parker Bowles, joked he hoped his temporary boss won't have too many problems with his regular column for the issue.

He said: “As a columnist for Country Life, I’m delighted my mother will be guest editing a special issue. But rather hoping she won’t try to muck about with my copy.”