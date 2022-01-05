'Ghost of Tsushima' has sold more than eight million copies worldwide.

Sony confirmed the massive feat at CES 2022.

The action-adventure game - developed by Sucker Punch Productions and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment - was released in 2020 for the PS4 and proved a huge hit with gamers and critics alike, going on to land a director's cut.

A tweet on the Sucker Punch Twitter page read: "We're thrilled and amazed that #GhostOfTsushima has officially sold more than 8 million copies!

"Thank you so much to everyone who has played since launch! We are so incredibly appreciative and grateful for the support!"

The new game comes with further stories, characters and quests.

PlayStation 5 features include Haptic feedback and improved lighting.