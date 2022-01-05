Sony unveils PlayStation VR2 headset details

© BANG Media International

Tags

Sony has confirmed its second-generation virtual reality headset for PS5, the PlayStation VR2.

The CES 2022 press conference saw PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan unveil the name and announce the VR game, 'Horizon: Call of the Mountain', from Guerrilla Games and Firesprite.

Although gamers are yet to see the headset, Ryan did share some exciting features, including eye-tracking and foveated rendering.

It comes with a "4K HDR" resolution, plus a six-axis motion sensing system, four cameras, an IR camera for each eye, and a built-in microphone.

What's more, the PlayStation VR Sense controllers boast haptic feedback, allowing players to "feel and interact with games in a much more visceral way."

There is still no official release date for the headset.

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend