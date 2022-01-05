Sebastian Stan found transforming into Tommy Lee “pretty wild”.

The 39-year-old actor portrays the Motley Crue rocker in new Hulu mini-series 'Pam and Tommy' and admitted the costumes are so realistic, he did not even recognise his co-star Lily James - who portrays his on-screen wife Pamela Anderson - when he met her months after filming wrapped and she wasn't in character.

The 39-year-old actor told 'Entertainment Tonight' about the process: "It's really wild, with Lily, because the first time I saw her as herself was actually at the end of the shoot five months later, and I was like, 'Who are you?' That's when we actually formally met."

The ‘Avengers: Endgame’ star admitted the shoot was gruelling because not only were they filming for 12 hours a day, but getting into character took several hours more.

He said: "I think it took two hours for myself and then three hours for Lily almost every morning. Then you pile that on to a 12-hour day and it just definitely gets interesting by the end."

Sebastian hopes the hair and make-up team behind the saga win every award possible because they couldn't have done a better hob.

He said: “We had the very best hair and make-up team we could've asked for and they just killed it. They deserve whatever awards that are given. We couldn't have done it without them."

In September, Tommy admitted he was happy to be portrayed by Sebastian and suggested the "beautiful" story would explore a lot of issues beyond the former couple's infamous sex tape.

The 59-year-old rocker- who married the Playboy model, 54, after a four day romance in 1995 - said: "I know Sebastian, he's playing me. From what he's told me, really beautiful story. I think a lot of people would think it's one thing, but it's really about privacy and how things got crazy then. There's different laws now."

The couple split in 1998 after having two sons - Brandon, now 25, and Dylan, 24 - and Tommy was sent to prison for six months for spousal abuse.