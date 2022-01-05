Heidi Montag never expected it would be "so hard" to have another child.

The 35-year-old reality star and her husband Spencer Pratt have been open about their desire to have a sibling for their four-year-old son Gunner but the blonde beauty is "trusting God's plan" and will count her blessings if another pregnancy doesn't happen for her.

Sharing a series of photos of herself and her son, Heidi wrote on Instagram: "So thankful for my angel. I never thought it would be so hard trying to have another. I am trusting God's plan and if we only have one I am so thankful for this miracle!"

In August, Heidi underwent surgery to have polyps removed from her uterus and was hopeful having the non-cancerous growths removed will help her to get pregnant.

Heidi documented the process in a YouTube video titled 'Heidi gets surgery to help her get pregnant'.

She said in the video: "I was feeling nervous last night about it, but I'm excited today. And I hoping that the surgery works and that this is the only reason I haven't been able to get pregnant...

"I think it's the perfect timing and meant to be. And so thankful I didn't have other problems and complications from this."

After she came out of her anesthesia following the operation, Heidi reassured fans she felt "really good" and had "no cramping", and was looking forward to being able to start trying for a baby again.

She said: "All done! And then I can have intercourse in two days, and I'm ovulating, so hopefully this is the time... We'll see. I'm just so happy to have this done."

The 'Hills' star revealed last May she and Spencer had been trying for another baby since December and she was hoping to get pregnant "sooner than later" having delayed their plans for some time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She said at the time: "Before the pandemic, we were talking about having another child. And then the pandemic hit, and we didn't know where the world was going... or if there was even going to be a functioning society. At that point, it was kind of scary of what was going to happen. So, we waited a little bit."