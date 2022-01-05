Tom Holland wouldn't "change a single moment" of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'.

The 25-year-old actor reprised his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man for the conclusion of the latest trilogy in the blockbuster – which has grossed more than $1 billion worldwide – and says that playing the web-slinging hero has been one of the best experiences of his life.

Tom told Marvel.com: "Honestly, being Spider-Man has changed my life. It's been incredible. The roller coaster from the moment I got on to the moment we've got off has just been absolutely amazing."

The star added that the new movie celebrates "three generations" of Spider-Man movies, dating back to Sam Raimi's trilogy in the 2000s.

Tom said: "This film really is a celebration of three generations of cinema. I was delighted to kind of be at the helm and be the captain of the ship, which was awesome. It's been incredible. It's honestly been the best thing that's ever happened to me."

The Spider-Man blockbuster has become the most successful post-pandemic movie and Tom even suggested that he should be considered for Academy Award recognition for his performance in the flick.

The 'Dolittle' star said: "I do know that I love this character, and I would be sad to say goodbye.

"But I have achieved basically everything I ever wanted to achieve as this character, I really think I'm going to win the Oscar for this movie. So there, it's great."

Marvel and Sony bosses want Tom to star in another Spider-Man trilogy and filmmaker Joe Russo claims that the actor has taken over as the "soul" of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The 'Avengers: Endgame' director said: "The reason why we cast him is because he was a really dynamic, charismatic actor. He captured the essence of Peter Parker for us, that youthful, funny, sarcastic, charming, vulnerable, version of Peter Parker that I knew growing up and reading the comics.

"So, I said this not too long ago, but I really feel like he's taken over the mantle as sort of this soul of the Marvel universe, the emotional core of it. The audience has been through a lot with this character. I think they feel very emotionally connected to his character and here we are in a gigantic, climactic, movie for the Home series."