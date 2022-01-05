Andy Cohen won't be "shamed" for being drunk on New Year's Eve.

The 'Watch What Happens Live' host and his friend Anderson Cooper sank tequila shots and drank cocktails during their hosting of CNN's celebratory coverage on Friday (31.12.21) and despite the criticism he faced for overindulging, the 53-year-old star insisted he has nothing to apologise for.

Speaking to SiriusXM DJ Howard Stern, he said: "I will not be shamed for having fun on New Year's Eve. That's why I'm there. That's why they bring me there.

"It's a four-and-a-half hour show. The booze started kicking in around 11:30. So everyone's focusing on kind of the last 45 min or hour we were on the air.

"It kicked into high gear with 45 minutes left. We'd done 15 interviews before that point! And I won't be shamed for it.

"I had a blast. Anderson had a blast. We left and we were like 'That was fun! What a fun New Year's Eve.' There will be no apologies for drinking on New Year's Eve. None."

Despite his defiant stance, Andy had admitted to regretting his drunken on-air criticism of ABC's rival show, 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve', and its host, Ryan Seacrest.

He said earlier this week: "The only thing that I regret saying, the only thing is that I slammed the ABC broadcast and I really like Ryan Seacrest and he's a great guy. And I really regret saying that, and I was just stupid and drunk and feeling it."

During the broadcast, Andy criticised the "group of losers" performing on ABC's show, including Journey, Ashanti and Ja Rule.

He said: "There's lots of smoke coming from Ryan Seacrest's group of losers that are performing behind us. I mean, with all due [respect] if you've been watching ABC tonight, you've seen nothing. I'm sorry. It's true.

"I just got doused in confetti from the fake Journey appearing on ABC. If it’s not Steve Perry, it doesn’t count! You get it? It’s not Journey! It’s propaganda! It’s propaganda! It’s not Journey! It’s not Journey! No, that was not Journey. Steve Perry is Journey. No!"

And on reflection, the Bravo star admitted he got carried away.

He said on his radio programme: "I was continuing the Journey rant and I just kept talking and I shouldn't have. I felt bad about that. So that is the only thing. It's the only thing... That is what I really regret. I really do."