The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Archewall charity raised less than $50,000 in 2020.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan set up the non-profit in 2020 after stepping down from their roles as senior members of the royal family, and filings reveal the foundation only opened a bank account in January last year.

As reported by DailyMail.com, filings to the IRS reveal Archewell's first deposit came in February.

This month, the charity has revealed its gross receipts for 2020 came to less than $50,000 (£37,000), while they spent $55,600 (£41,000) on legal fees in the same year.

However, it should be noted that sources said last year the couple were planning to properly launch the charity "when the time is right" given the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

An insider said: "What's absolutely clear is that they want to get it right and there's no point in rushing.

"They are settling into a new life, a new era. This is about getting it right and making sure they are able to make the difference they want to make."

Harry and Meghan first founded their Sussex Royal foundation in 2019, but had to change its name to MWX Foundation after stepping back from royal duties, and it's currently in the process of dissolved.

Meanwhile, the couple recently released the first picture of their daughter Lilibet on their annual Christmas card, which was titled Happy Holidays and sent by email through the Archewell foundation.

The sweet family photograph was captured by Alexi Lubomirski at their home in Santa Barbara, California, over the summer, and features the Duke and Duchess having fun with their seven-month-old daughter and their two-year-old son Archie.

The message on the card reads: "This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa’, and Lili made us a family.

"As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organisations that honour and protect families - from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave: Team Rubicon, Welcome.US, Human First Coalition, Humanity Crew & Paid Leave For All, PL+US, Marshall Plan for Moms.

"Wishing you a happy holiday season and a prosperous New Year, from our family to yours! As ever, Harry, Meghan, Archie & Lili."