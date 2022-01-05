Abigail Breslin fired back after being labelled a “pathetic loser” for wearing a face mask.

The ‘Stillwater’ star hit out at a troll who mocked her for her decision to adhere to guidance on trying to slow the spread of coronavirus by covering her nose and mouth in a public place, pointing out her own dad Michael - who died last February from COVID-19 complications - may have still been alive if preventative measures had been more widely adhered to.

The Instagram user wrote underneath a photo of the 25-year-old actress on a rollercoaster wearing a face covering: “Who’s the pathetic loser wearing a mask?”

Abigail replied: “That pathetic loser would be me, someone who lost their dad due to someone not wearing a mask and giving him Covid."

She then bluntly added: “You can kindly go f*** off now.”

Recently, the 'Little Miss Sunshine' actress shared what it was like to celebrate the holidays without her father for the first time.

She wrote on Instagram: “Merry Christmas eve everyone! I’m not gonna lie. This one is a weird one for me. My first holiday season sans my dada.

“I love the holiday season and am so thankful I get to spend it with my mom, my brothers, my friends and my boyfriend… I’m truly blessed. But it’s hard to know I can’t call my daddy and wish him a merry Christmas or send him a gift certificate to a good steakhouse (101).”

The 'Zombieland’ star admitted that “some days are harder than others” before saying “grief is a tricky little monster”.

Abigail wrote: “Some days are harder than others… grief is a tricky little monster. I wish there was an expiration date to missing someone… but I had almost 25 great years of having an awesome dad and I feel as though I know what he’d be saying right now. I think it’s be somewhere along the lines of ‘why ya crying kid? I’m fiiiiiiine. Don’t worry about me! Love you, pretty.’ To anyone who’s missing someone this holiday season… I see you, I hear you and you’re not alone.(sic)"