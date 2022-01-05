Lala Kent signed a prenuptial agreement while engaged to Randall Emmett.

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star ended her engagement to the 50-year-old producer - with whom she has nine-month-old daughter Ocean - in October amid allegations he was unfaithful to her and though they never made it down the aisle, she's admitted she took steps to protect her assets because it's important to always have a "plan B".

Speaking to Scheana Shay about her impending wedding plans with Brock Davies on the latest episode of 'Vanderpump Rules', Lala's 36-year-old pal told her: “We got the prenup done. We just need to go and get that notarised. I never thought I’d get a prenup but after getting divorced [from Michael Shay] and having to give up half of my bank account, I was like, 'We're doing this the right way.'”

Lala - who split from Randall after filming on the latest series of the show had ended - replied: “Yeah, don’t play that,” prompting Scheana to ask if she had a similar financial agreement lined up.

She responded: “Oh, yeah. I'm all about a plan B,” before saying it was "definitely a smart move" for Scheana to do the same.

She then added: "I remember when I said that Rand and I were going to do a prenup, you acted a little shocked by it.’

Schena said: "Yeah! When Katie [Maloney-Schwartz] and Tom [Schwartz] did it, I was just like, 'Ugh! That just takes the fun out of it. Like, you should be marrying somebody you trust who's never going to come after you.'”

Despite this, the 31-year-old star asserted that prenups are the smart choice for everyone involved.

She said: "When things get sticky, people really show [their] true colours. I just want something that is so clear and cut and dry where it's like, 'What's yours is yours, what's mine is mine. Go away.'"

In December, Lala claimed her and Randall's relationship was “based on nothing but lies” and insisted she had proof that the Hollywood executive was cheating on her.

She said: “'I know that he had sent messages that said he never [was], but there's proof elsewhere.

“Bottom line is, I feel like I was in a relationship that was based on nothing but lies.

“We had such little communication during the time that those photos surfaced to the time that I moved out. I say I did what I needed to do to remove myself from that home with my baby in tow.”

The ‘Give Them Lala’ author expressed her gratitude to the two women allegedly involved as “they saved [her]”

Lala said: “I will forever be grateful to those two girls walking across the street with him because they saved me.

'Those two girls, I wish I knew who they were, because I would start sobbing and tell them, 'You saved me. Thank you so much!"