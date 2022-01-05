Whoopi Goldberg was shocked by her COVID-19 diagnosis.

The 66-year-old star entered isolation after learning that she'd been exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus, but Whoopi was still left in a state of shock when her test results came through.

During an appearance on 'The View', she shared: "It was a shock because you know, I'm triple vaxxed, haven't been anywhere, haven't done anything, but that's the thing about the Omicron. You just don't know where it is. You don't know where it is, who's got it, who's passing it.

"So you know, it's one of those things where you think 'I've done everything I was supposed to do.'"

The Hollywood star also insisted she's not worried about the long-term impact of COVID on her health.

Whoopi battled pneumonia and sepsis a few years ago, but she isn't going to worry about something that she can't control.

She said: "I just feel like you can only do what you can do and whatever your body decides is going to do is what you have to roll with."

Whoopi also acknowledged that, compared to most people, her quarantine experience has been very comfortable.

She explained: "I have no complaints. I have a very nice house. And of course, my family's here and they've been hiding in their rooms as well.

"Doors are closed, I'm not allowed to leave this specific area. And every now and then I just want to kick the door open and that's what I do, I just peep the door open a little bit and then someone comes out of nowhere and goes 'Close the door!'

"It could have been much, much, much, much worse, I'm sure, and it wasn't and I'm really lucky and I'm really, really glad that everyone is now testing negative. I'm the only one left who is still positive."