Kourtney Kardashian is "relaxed and laid back" about her wedding plans.

The 42-year-old star got engaged to Travis Barker in October, and Kourtney has turned to event planner Mindy Weiss and her mom Kris Jenner to help organise her big day.

A source told E! News: "They are all doing it together.

"Kourtney is relaxed and laid back about the details. She's not a bridezilla at all. Travis is also involved, but he lets Kourtney make most of the decisions and wants it to be her day."

The brunette beauty and Travis, 46, are both keen to tie the knot later this year.

However, the loved-up couple aren't planning to have a huge wedding.

Another source explained: "It won't be a huge event - only close friends and family."

Kourtney - who has Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven, with Scott Disick - is excited to spend the rest of her life with the music star.

The insider shared: "Travis and Kourtney are so in love and have a lot of respect for each other. They are very excited to be married and move on the next chapter together."

Meanwhile, Scott is "still upset" about Kourtney's engagement.

The 38-year-old TV star - who split from Kourtney in 2015 - is still struggling to come to terms with the situation, and has experienced a "very difficult" time since the news was announced via social media.

A source recently said: "He's been doing the best he can but it's been a very difficult time for him. He's looking for support right now."

Scott has been spending an increasing amount of time with Kim Kardashian West - Kourtney's sister - over recent weeks, as she's been sympathetic to his situation.

The insider added: "She's been a good ear for [Scott] and she understands."