Khloe Kardashian "knows she deserves so much better" from Tristan Thompson.

The 30-year-old sports star recently admitted to fathering a child with Maralee Nichols, and Khloe - who has True, three, with Tristan - is struggling to come to terms with the situation.

A source explained: "She is still very upset and it's been hard for her to accept this. After everything they have been through, he was still saying one thing and doing another. She knows she deserves so much better."

Khloe's family are now keen to see her "move on" from the drama with Tristan.

The insider told E! News: "The family is relieved that it seems she is finally ready to move on and let go."

Tristan has already apologised to Khloe, 37, after a paternity test revealed he fathered a child with Maralee.

The basketball player admitted Khloe doesn't deserve the "heartache and humiliation" he has caused her.

He recently wrote on his Instagram Stories: "Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.

"I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.

"Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. (sic)"

Tristan also insisted he has the "utmost respect and love" for Khloe.

The sports star said: "My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."