Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson's romance is getting "very serious".

The 41-year-old star and Pete, 28, recently jetted off to the Bahamas for a romantic vacation, and their relationship is progressing quickly.

A source said: "Kim and Pete are getting very serious.

"He has been hanging out at her house more. She's smitten and the relationship is very exciting to her."

Pete lives in Staten Island, while Kim - who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, with Kanye West - lives in California.

However, the celebrity duo are determined to make their long-distance romance work.

The insider told E! News: "They are making the distance work, and he's planning to be in LA more often now."

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star's friends think Pete has been "exactly what [Kim] needed" after her split from Kanye.

The comedian - who has previously dated the likes of Kate Beckinsale and Kaia Gerber - is helping the TV star to move on from her marriage.

An insider recently said: "He's exactly what Kim needed after her divorce - someone to make her laugh and just have a fun time with.

"The end of her marriage was a very dark time for her and Pete has been the best antidote."

Pete is determined to make their romance his number one priority.

The 'Saturday Night Live' star has been making frequent trips between Los Angeles and New York over recent weeks, and he's constantly referring to Kim as "my girl".

Speaking about their romance, the insider explained: "He's flying back and forth and spending more time in LA when he can to see Kim. He's so into her and is always 'my girl' this and 'my girl' that."