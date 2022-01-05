Sam Asghari 'relished bonding with kids over Christmas'

Sam Asghari loved "bonding" with Britney Spears' kids over the festive season.

The 40-year-old pop star has Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, and Sam has been spending lots of quality time with her boys over the Christmas and New Year period.

A source shared: "[Britney is] making an effort to see her kids more, and Sam is also bonding with them."

Britney and Sam, 27, loved spending quality time together as a family over Christmas.

The insider told People: "Britney had a nice Christmas with Sam. She spent time with her boys too."

Britney's 13-year conservatorship was terminated in November and since then, it's been "easier for Britney to see the boys".

The source added: "It's all been great for her."

Meanwhile, Sam recently revealed that he plans to keep "reaching for the stars".

The actor - who is engaged to Britney - revealed he doesn't have "humble goals" and he's determined to realise his career ambitions.

He shared: "Where would I love to be in five to ten years from now on? When it comes to my career, I do not have humble goals and skies the limit, so don’t expect for anything less. I will be reaching for the stars.

"We’re going to get there. With a lot of hard work and a lot of preparation and a lot of sleepless nights, we will get there."

Sam also revealed that he and Britney share a passion for horseback riding.

He said: "We love going horseback riding. It is such a fun exercise and a great way to bond, and also just a great date, regardless.

"Horses are majestic animals. They are so massive, and they are so peaceful at the same time. I personally love horses. They are one of my favourite animals.

"They are just so majestic and there is something about them, their energy, that is so peaceful."

