Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard have split after six years together.

The 31-year-old model and Sterling, 28, called time on their romance last year, with the sports star filing for a divorce in June.

A source told Us Weekly: "They are going to try and remain civil and friendly towards each other."

Chanel and Sterling tied the knot in 2018, but they quietly separated last year and are now trying to finalise their divorce.

The celebrity duo - who have Cali, three, and Cassie, two, together - first met at a party in 2016, and Sterling previously recalled their first-ever encounter.

He shared in 2019: "When I was younger, I’d see her in the Victoria’s Secret magazines that my sisters were getting, but it didn’t really come to me. When she walked into the room one of my boys was like, ‘You know who that is?’ and I was like, ‘No'."

The NFL star - who plays for the New York Giants - decided to propose to the model after two years of dating.

And Chanel subsequently took to social media to share her excitement with her followers.

Chanel - who is best known for her work as a Victoria's Secret Angel - wrote online at the time: "A night full of tears of happiness. I’m beyond excited to spend the rest of my life with you @sterl_shep3 you are my soulmate, my best friend, my everything! Can’t wait to be your Mrs. (sic)"

Sterling has also previously spoken about loving married life with Chanel, describing the model as "one of a kind".

Speaking about their relationship, he said: "I mean, the closest thing to [compare it] is my mom, so I love everything about being married to her. She’s one of a kind."