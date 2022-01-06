Betty White "never wanted people to make a fuss over her".

The iconic actress passed away at her home in Los Angeles on December 31, at the age of 99, and Jeff Witjas - her long-time friend and agent - has revealed that Betty will be laid to rest in a private ceremony.

He told People: "The arrangements are being handled privately and that was Betty's wish. As in life, she never wanted people to make a fuss over her."

Jeff encouraged fans to honour Betty's legacy by donating to some of her favourite organisations, such as The Los Angeles Zoo, Tree People, Monterey Bay Aquarium, Wildlife Learning Center, and Actors and Animals for Others.

He said: "If someone has a desire to do something in her honour, you can support or donate to one or more of her favourite charities or even donate to a local animal charity of your choice."

Meanwhile, Don Cheadle recently hailed Betty as the "best of the best".

The Hollywood star took to Twitter to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late actress.

Don - who starred alongside Betty in the CBS series 'The Golden Palace' - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "betty was the best of the best. when we were shooting scenes together it was difficult for the DP to get the lighting right between my chocolate and betty's white! she was either a ghost or i was the shadow. i came on set one day and betty had darkened her make up/hair a bit in

"an attempt to accommodate for it. nobody asked her to do it. and that's just one small example of her overflowing generosity. my dogs thank her too. she gave us our veterinarian reco who we still see to this day. she was the goldenest of them all and will be forever missed. [broken heart emoji] (sic)"