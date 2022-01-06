Cardi B's four-month-old son is already talking.

The 29-year-old rap star - who also has Kulture, three, with her husband Offset - has taken to social media to share details of her son's progress with her followers.

Cardi said on her Instagram Stories: "This baby is talking. I put this on everything I love in the name of Jesus Christ. First of all, my husband saw it yesterday."

The 'WAP' hitmaker subsequently explained how the conversation with her baby boy unfolded.

She shared: "I was like, 'You love mommy, yeah?' And then I asked him again, ‘You love mommy?’ And he replied back, like, ‘Yeah.’ Not even like [baby sound]. It was like, ‘Yeah.’"

Cardi also recorded her son saying hello while singing 'If You’re Happy And You Know It'.

The rap star confessed to being shocked by her baby boy's rapid progress.

Cardi - who still hasn't revealed her son's name - said: "Yo, this is crazy. I don’t know if that’s, like, the pandemic thing. I don’t know, like, if this is normal. This s*** is crazy. I need a camera in this room 24/7 or something."

The rapper previously admitted that motherhood has been much harder than she used to imagine.

However, Cardi has also enjoyed the challenge of raising her kids.

Reflecting on her parenting experience, Cardi said: "When I was pregnant, I always used to say, 'Oh, I'm just gonna have my baby with me all day, and I'm going to get a nanny.' And then, you know, once your baby gets here, you're scared to get a nanny because you don't want anybody around them."

But, she added: "You cannot just travel with your baby all the time, like they get sick."