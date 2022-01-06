Kanye West has been "dating around".

The 44-year-old rap star - who split from Kim Kardashian West last year - is keen to "meet new women" and he's been "figuring out what he likes in a potential partner".

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Kanye has been in good spirits lately and having fun.

"He's been spending time with friends, going out, and doing his thing. He's been trying to move on from Kim and meet new women. He's dating around and figuring out what he likes in a potential partner."

The rap star was recently spotted in New York with actress Julia Fox - but the insider suggested that Kanye has been dating a number of women over recent weeks.

By contrast, a source claimed last month that Kanye "wants to win [Kim] back".

The 41-year-old TV star - who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, with the rapper - filed for divorce last year, but an insider suggested that Kanye is keen to rekindle their romance and he recently bought a $4.5 million home on the same street as his estranged wife.

The source said: "Kanye really wanted to buy a home near Kim and their kids to be close to them.

"Kanye saw a house on Kim's block was on the market and jumped at the chance to get it."

Kanye feels it will be "easier to co-parent with Kim if they live close to each other".

The 'Stronger' hitmaker also "wants to win" Kim back.

The source added: "Kanye believes he still has a chance.

"Kim is fine with Kanye buying the home because she feels like it will be easier to co-parent and watch their kids in privacy."