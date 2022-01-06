Larsa and Scottie Pippen have finalised their divorce.

The 'Real Housewives of Miami' star and the retired pro basketball player split more than three years ago, but it has now been confirmed their marriage is officially over and "all issues were resolved amicably".

Attorney David J. Glass told Us Weekly: "I can confirm that Scottie and Larsa Pippen are now divorced, and that the divorce was finalised on December 15, 2021. All issues were resolved amicably."

The former couple - who have four children together, Scotty Jr, 21, Preston, 20, Justin, 17, and Sophia, 14 - are now concentrating on co-parenting their kids.

Glass added: "The parties are now focusing successfully co-parenting their remaining minor children."

Last month, Larsa spoke out about her friendship with Kim Kardashian, admitting they are in a "good place".

The 47-year-old reality TV star and her former best friend Kim, 41, have drifted apart in recent years, and Larsa previously claimed their friendship split was due to her frosty relationship with Kim's now-estranged husband Kanye West.

But since Kim’s split from Kanye last year, Larsa has said the pair are beginning to get their friendship back on track, and she wishes "nothing but great things" for Kim and her family.

She said: "Honestly, Kim and I are in a good place. I love them, I love her. I wish nothing but great things for them. I feel like they wish nothing but great things for me."

Larsa first made her feelings known in a 2020 interview, in which she spoke about her frosty relationship with Kanye.

She said: "If your husband feels, like, threatened by my relationship with you, then I don't want to be that person."