Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden have marked seven years of marriage.

The 49-year-old former actress and the 42-year-old Good Charlotte rocker - who have two-year-old daughter Raddix together - are known to keep a relatively low profile, but always mark special milestones on social media.

And this time, Benji posted a touching tribute to his other half on their wedding anniversary (05.01.22), in which he thanked her for giving him his dream family and admitted he wishes they could make time "go slower" because "life goes by fast in the happy lane."

Alongside a painting to represent home life, the musician wrote: "Today 7 years married. Always dreamed of having a family like this. Happy, peaceful, consistent, loyal and unconditional equally filled with passion and depth. Calling it a Honeymoon doesn’t cover it. Real life. The only real challenge we have is making time go slower cause life goes by fast in the happy lane, Always and forever knowing we are home @camerondiaz Happy Anniversary I love you!"

The 'Holiday' star echoed her spouse's sentiment and gushed in the comments section: "YOU MORE AND MORE EVERYDAY. Happy, peaceful, consistent, loyal and unconditional. Passionate and deep = OUR LOVE

LOVE YOU FOREVER AND ALWAYS."

The 'Predictable' hitmaker always likes to express his feelings through art.

And on Mother's Day last year, Benji shared another abstract piece as he thanked Cameron for being an incredible mom to their little girl.

He wrote: "My Religion is family, and Mother is GOD. @camerondiaz You care for us and nurture us. Everything around you grows and flourishes in your light.

"Our little one and me get to live our life being loved by you and we are grateful. We love you forever Mommy - thank you for all you do. Happy Mother's Day also the food!!!! I Got to take a Second to acknowledge the food!!!(sic)"