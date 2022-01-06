Britney Spears has enjoyed her first glass of red wine in 13 years.

The 'Toxic' hitmaker's 13-year conservatorship was terminated in November, and last weekend the 40-year-old singer indulged in a glass of red and has been having fun dancing to Madonna songs.

She wrote on Instagram: "I’m sure it looks weird me dancing to @madonna so much I see it … it’s like I’m not trying as much like I’m INDULGING ….. well thats exactly what her music does to me !!! I mean I had my first glass of red wine last weekend !!! I’ve waited 13 years … that’s long enough !!! The sarcasm of me me me … my family taught me well by their actions … to be selfish and love thyself … play on !!! In a world where we all have the right to speak … drive … buy alcohol … party … have cash … I apologize for INDULGING in front of the masses … and dancing a touch slower !!! I mean what was I thinking ?? Nobody’s perfect !!! (sic)"

But Britney admitted she has received some "absolutely hateful" trolling in recent weeks.

She added: "Pss… Yes I read the comments and people are absolutely hateful (sic)"

However, a number of Britney's fans told her to ignore the "haters".

Singer Willie Gomez commented: "SOOO MANY PEOPLE LOVE YOU. Those haters don’t deserve you! Xxx (sic)"

Last month, Britney admitted focusing on her "accomplishments" helped her move on from "hurt" caused by her family.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, she wrote: "Honestly my family embarrassed me and hurt me deeply ... so tooting my own horn and seeing my past accomplishments reflecting back at me actually helped !!!!

"To the outside world is must seem like I'm extremely insecure and if people really knew what I went through, I think they would understand COMPLETELY where I'm coming from !!!!

"It's a shame though that people don't like the truth !!!! I'd get more respect doing a spread for Playboy than I would writing a book !!!! As much as I've been offended ... which one would you do ??? (sic)"

The '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker admitted she lost her faith three years ago, and felt hurt "from every angle".

She said: "I have issues ... I'm not perfect so I have to remind myself daily to look up and know I'm not alone.

"I had an experience three years ago where I stopped believing in God !!!! From every angle I was being hurt for no reason and my family was hurting me. (sic)"