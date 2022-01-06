Steven Spielberg's daughter, Sasha, is engaged to famed restauranteur Keith McNally's son, Harry.

The Hollywood filmmaker's 31-year-old offspring was proposed to on New Year's Eve (31.12.21) after meeting her beau amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sasha shared a diary entry from November 2020, in which she predicted she would marry Harry.

She captioned the Instagram post: "My diary proves to be right yet again !!

1. Morning after

2. Diary entry right after first date

3. Moment after he proposed. (Unbeknownst to Harry, my dad was secretly filming. Classic.)."

The entry read: "I'm gonna marry Harry."

Her future husband - who manages his father's NYC restaurant The Odeon - also shared a snap of him kissing his future wife on the cheek and captioned the post: "The love of my life. The star of my show. Here’s to forever."

While his father wrote: "When Harry (McNally) Proposed to Sasha (Spielberg) on New Year's Eve She……..said Yes!"

Sasha had previously gushed about meeting "the love of my life" after going through "another breakup", and admitted their relationship intensified because of the pandemic.

The 'Licorice Pizza' actress said: "I went through another breakup during COVID.

"Then I met truly the love of my life [who] I'm with now. The intimacy of getting to know someone during COVID, and I hope it's the same intimacy getting to know a record, that's what it's been like for me.

"You have no distractions. There's nothing around you except that person."

Spielberg has seven children in total.

His eldest, son Max, 36, is from his first marriage to actress Amy Irving.

And as well as Sasha, the director has five children with wife Kate Capshaw - Sawyer, 29, Destry Allyn, 25, and adopted Theo, 33, and Mikaela, 25.

The 'War of the Worlds' helmer is also a stepfather to Kate's daughter Jessica Capshaw, 45, from her marriage to Robert Capshaw.